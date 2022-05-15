Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out In Droves Across The Country

It’s not surprising there’s such a good turnout, given that four white men, plus Mr. Ginni Thomas, want to impose their extremist, minority views on the majority of Americans who think Roe should stand and allow women to make their own medical decisions.

MSNBC covered some of the larger protests, such as the one in Chicago. Correspondent Jesse Kirsch noted that thousands turned out in support of abortion rights there despite the fact that Illinois would continue to allow abortions even if Roe is overturned. But the multiple states surrounding it could restrict or ban abortions and that could strain the health care system in Illinois.

Photos and videos on Twitter show similarly large crowds coming out to support abortion rights:

There was a huge turnout in New York City:

Front of the march is already across and the march is still filling the bridge. pic.twitter.com/WAH5H6cPdk — thizzL🧪 (@thizzl_) May 14, 2022

I'm with thousands of New Yorkers to fight for the fundamental right to an abortion.



All across our nation today, Americans are marching to say #BansOffOurBodies.



It's our choice. pic.twitter.com/sDMNa7EOiA — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 14, 2022

Another gigantic crowd in Washington, D.C.

Happening in DC today. #BansOffOurBodies



The BEST sign? “If I wanted the government in my uterus, I’d f**k a Senator.” 👏👏 🎤 DROP! pic.twitter.com/Xt0S567VIA — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 14, 2022

A good crowd in San Antonio, Texas:

Good morning from the #BansOffOurBodies rally in San Antonio!



Today we march & rally to remind our anti-choice representatives that we’re ready to stand up & fight back.



We have an opportunity to vote out the last anti-choice Democrat in the House on May 24.



Let’s do it #TX28 pic.twitter.com/EvuIWeIneM — Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) May 14, 2022

Even some protesters in conservative Greeley, Colorado:

It’s not just women of reproductive age, either:

Gotta say, residents of a senior living community — some with canes and walkers — out chanting, “We won’t go back!” is pretty damn powerful.



This is at @LeisureWorldMd, and many told me they can’t make it into DC but want their voices to be heard.#BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/5lLcyP1FOX — Kristin Mink for Montgomery County Council (MD) (@KristinMink_) May 14, 2022

You gotta love these signs:

Ok ladies you are winning so far for the best sign I have seen👏🏼👏🏼 #BansOffOurBody #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/g0D0wFOdPX — 🇺🇦Skyleigh Heinen🇺🇸 (@Sky_Lee_1) May 14, 2022