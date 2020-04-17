Politics
Oklahoma Protests Invoke Nazi-ish State Motto To Get Message Across

Get ready for Auschwitz 2.0, friends. This time around, though, Oklahomans are WILLING to die to go back to work.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Screenshot

There aren't a lot of Jews in Oklahoma, are there?

It's okay. Don't answer that. It's a rhetorical question.

How about this one? There aren't a lot of well-educated people in Oklahoma, are there?

Gee, I wonder how many Donald Trump supporters there are in Oklahoma? What's that you say? He won in every single county in that state?

Well, what do you get when you combine a statistically insignificant Jewish population, an incredibly poorly educated state filled with people who watch Fox News and worship Donald J. Trump, and an unprecedented health and economic crisis?

We get this:

Lori Gracey said she and a few friends organized the Oklahoma protest under the slogan OKBack2Work on Facebook. The friends wanted to let people eager to return to work know they aren’t alone. And they wanted to demonstrate their urgency to Stitt and the legislature. Besides the statewide restrictions, scattered cities have begun imposing $500 fines for violating stay-at-home orders.

“We want to protect those who are vulnerable. We get that. Let them choose to stay in their house,” said Gracey, whose 85- and 93-year-old parents live with her. “Why are you forcing us who are healthy not to work?”

She drove 90 minutes for the hour-long protest Wednesday. Participants stayed in their cars to maintain social distancing, but circled the capitol with posters and messages written on their windows saying: “Every job is essential” or “Stop the tyranny.”

Gracey’s sign quoted the state’s Latin motto: “Labor omnia vincit,” which means “work conquers all.”

Work conquers all? Hmmm. Now, why does that sound familiar? Wait - it's coming to me... OH YEAH:

Entrance to Auschwitz

Now, to be fair, Oklahoma's state motto is "Labor omnia vincit," which is Latin for "Work conquers all." But it probably sounded better in the original German.

