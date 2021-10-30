Politics
Michael Flynn Likens Dr. Fauci To Nazi Drs. Mengele And Szell

What insurrectionist Flynn is up to here has nothing to do with public health, medicine or humane practices; it has everything to do with branding non-Trumper Dr. Fauci as an enemy of the U.S., deserving of death.
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago
QAnon and Trump-coup supporter Flynn was probably seizing on the recent right-wing assault on Fauci over animal experiments the anti-vax science haters think justifies their demonization of the world’s top infectious disease specialist - for the real sin of daring to put medicine and public health over Trump.

I’m fine with objecting to animal experiments but, as PolitiFact makes clear, Dr. Anthony Fauci is no poster child for the widespread practice. But truth and facts are not the point, an excuse for demonization is.

FLYNN: Fauci-ism is the component of the health side of fascism and Nazi-ism. And it really does have to do with eugenics. And Fauci, Dr. Fauci would be right in there with the same room with people like Dr. Mengele and Dr. Szell who worked for the Nazis at the time of Hitler’s, all of Hitler’s experimentation on human beings.

Flynn compared Fauci to Dr. Szell, the fictional Nazi from the Marathon Man film, as long ago as June, long before the latest excuse for a Fauci pile-on.

FACT: Dr. Fauci is working to save lives. Flynn and the MAGAts seem willing to do almost anything to destroy him.

