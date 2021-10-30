Michael Flynn Likens Dr. Fauci To Nazi Drs. Mengele And Szell

QAnon and Trump-coup supporter Flynn was probably seizing on the recent right-wing assault on Fauci over animal experiments the anti-vax science haters think justifies their demonization of the world’s top infectious disease specialist - for the real sin of daring to put medicine and public health over Trump.
I’m fine with objecting to animal experiments but, as PolitiFact makes clear, Dr. Anthony Fauci is no poster child for the widespread practice. But truth and facts are not the point, an excuse for demonization is.
Flynn compared Fauci to Dr. Szell, the fictional Nazi from the Marathon Man film, as long ago as June, long before the latest excuse for a Fauci pile-on.
FACT: Dr. Fauci is working to save lives. Flynn and the MAGAts seem willing to do almost anything to destroy him.