RANT: Scarborough Rips Trump's Refusal To Prepare For Fall Virus Threat

Joe Scarborough got really furious after watching a segment in which Trump said he didn't believe the coronavirus would return in the fall.

"I mean, it -- it is just unbelievable. I cannot wrap my arms around the fact that you have networks that screwed up months ago saying this was going to be a hoax, and then they screwed pushing false drugs and now they are screwing up, saying this might magically go away," he said.

"And you've got a president who said this is going to magically go away. 'We only have 15 people, it is down to zero,' like Willie, when do these people learn? Like Donald Trump's gut, was this is going to magically go away in February. This is magically going to question away. 'We have 15 cases, could go down to zero.' We'll have more people dead next week from COVID-19 than died in the entire Vietnam war. More Americans dead from COVID-19. This thing that he said would magically go away in April."

Then he went off on Trump's magic drug and how his gut told him it would work.

"His gut feeling now is that it is not going to come back in the fall when in fact, as we've said here for some time, as I tweeted yesterday even before i knew what was going to be happening at the press conference yesterday, the flu pandemic of 1918 was actually stronger in the fall. I think we said that yesterday on this show. Was stronger in the fall. Like the real tragedy came for three months in the fall and winter because it came when it was flu season. That is what everybody has been warning about for months."

He was on a roll. "Why am I getting so riled up?

"Because the president wasn't prepared before. Right? The president was told in January by everybody in his administration that this was coming. Even Navarro warned him 500,000 people could die. The president ignored it. Fifty thousand people are dead now because of it. There should have been a lot less people dead. Most scientists I'm sure will tell you that if we had prepared better, if the Chinese had not lied, it would have saved a lot of lives. But this is not looking backwards, this is looking forward. We have to prepare for the fall. Children want to go to school in the fall. Mika's mother, I want her to be able to resume a normal life in the fall. I want the White House to prepare for the fall.

"They can't do it if Donald Trump is still acting like this is February where he says it is 15 people and it will magically go away. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?"