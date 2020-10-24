We Are Completely Eff’ed In The Dark (Trump-Virus COVID Edition)

CNN buries the lede 7 paras down:

“Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it,” Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett Friday.

And you may ask yourself why Dr. Fauci is saying that now, and Axios has the answer:

The U.S. confirmed at least 83,010 coronavirus cases on Friday, the country’s highest daily total since the pandemic started, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.By the numbers: Friday’s total surpassed the U.S.’s previous record set on July 17 when 76,842 cases were recorded. The current surge is more widespread than the uptick seen on July 17, when just four states accounted for more than 40,000 cases recorded, according to the Washington Post.

I’ve read that we are nearing 100K cases a day territory. The Trump-Virus is spreading like a common wildfire in California.

Also Axios:

Nearly 130,000 fewer people will die of COVID-19 this winter if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, according to new research published today.

Good luck with that, buddy.

Why it matters: “Increasing mask use is one of the best strategies that we have right now to delay the imposition of social distancing mandates,” Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington told the N.Y. Times. “We strongly believe we are heading into a pretty grim winter season.”

The new study estimates hospitalizations and deaths will rise until January, then continue at that level until the spring.

It “also offered a rough estimate of the pandemic’s toll in the United States: perhaps 500,000 deaths by March 2021, even with social distancing mandates reinstated in most states,” the Times notes.

HALF A MILLION PEOPLE DEAD BY MARCH!

If anyone you know is going maskless, shun them. They are endangering your life and well-being, and that of your family, friends, and neighbors. The only Both Sides here are the living and the dead.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.