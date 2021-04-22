Rand Paul Wants Biden To Engage In Sacrificial Mask-Burning Ritual

Dr. Fauci has been Rand Paul's main target since TraitorTrump left office, and Paul is becoming more unhinged with each passing day.

Sen. Paul, who withdrew from the American Board of Ophthalmology and declared himself self-certified by his National Board of Ophthalmology believes he's a virologist of world renown.

On FoxQ, Sen. Paul claimed that if Biden took off his mask in public and burned it, ( A sacred COVID19 ceremony, apparently) that would appease the seditious MAGA/Evangelical anti-Vax crowd and they will gladly take the current vaccines.

First, he had to bash Dr. Fauci for not knowing the unknowable at this point in the pandemic.

"If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease I'll listen," Paul said.

He continued, "If you can prove that people like me [already had it] Covid or spreading the disease I'll listen to him."

The reasoning behind Dr. Fauci and the CDC's hesitancy is because there isn't enough empirical data to give us provable facts on the transmission of the virus, either after you've been vaccinated or if you had it previously.

Being cautious to protect the health and safety of the American people is the number one goal of our health care professionals, but for Sen. Paul, performing his grievance outrage dance to Fox News viewers is his only concern.

Paul made believe he was addressing the concerns of the anti-vax freedom freaks.

"If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off and burn it. Light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, 'I've had the vaccine I am now safe from this plague. If you get the vaccine you'll be safe too.''

Wearing a mask is a preventative measure to help your fellow citizens not get sick or infect others alike, Senator.

Maybe if it was black leather mask with zippers around the eyes and mouth, Sen. Paul would be more likely to wear it than not.

I'm just saying.