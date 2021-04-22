Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rand Paul Wants Biden To Engage In Sacrificial Mask-Burning Ritual

There is no logic to Sen. Paul's ludicrous ideas
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Dr. Fauci has been Rand Paul's main target since TraitorTrump left office, and Paul is becoming more unhinged with each passing day.

Sen. Paul, who withdrew from the American Board of Ophthalmology and declared himself self-certified by his National Board of Ophthalmology believes he's a virologist of world renown.

On FoxQ, Sen. Paul claimed that if Biden took off his mask in public and burned it, ( A sacred COVID19 ceremony, apparently) that would appease the seditious MAGA/Evangelical anti-Vax crowd and they will gladly take the current vaccines.

First, he had to bash Dr. Fauci for not knowing the unknowable at this point in the pandemic.

"If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease I'll listen," Paul said.

He continued, "If you can prove that people like me [already had it] Covid or spreading the disease I'll listen to him."

The reasoning behind Dr. Fauci and the CDC's hesitancy is because there isn't enough empirical data to give us provable facts on the transmission of the virus, either after you've been vaccinated or if you had it previously.

Being cautious to protect the health and safety of the American people is the number one goal of our health care professionals, but for Sen. Paul, performing his grievance outrage dance to Fox News viewers is his only concern.

Paul made believe he was addressing the concerns of the anti-vax freedom freaks.

"If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off and burn it. Light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, 'I've had the vaccine I am now safe from this plague. If you get the vaccine you'll be safe too.''

Wearing a mask is a preventative measure to help your fellow citizens not get sick or infect others alike, Senator.

Maybe if it was black leather mask with zippers around the eyes and mouth, Sen. Paul would be more likely to wear it than not.

I'm just saying.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team