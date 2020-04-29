While Dr. Fauci Warns Of Second Wave, Republicans Insist On Reopening States

Dr. Fauci didn't mince words.

"If we're unsuccessful or prematurely trying to open up and we have additional outbreaks that are out of control, it could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat that we were in a few weeks ago," he said yesterday.

But Georgia, Texas, and Florida are starting to reopen, as CNN's Martin Savidge explained. In fact, Texas governor Greg Abbott told local officials they could not override his directive to relax restrictions.

Well, I look at this stuff and I think about how consistently conservatives allow their feelings to override reality. And it always rises up and hits them in the head, yet still they soldier bravely on in the face of facts.

Conservatives have been pointing to Sweden, and their awesome plan to build herd immunity with minimal restrictions. Guess how that's working out? I guess they think if they keep repeating it, it will still come true:

Sweden did not join many of its European neighbors in imposing strict limits on citizens' lives; its death rate is now significantly higher than other Nordic countries. https://t.co/HH7oK3T3lT — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

Success? Sweden has a bit more than 1/4 of Canada's population but almost the same number of coronavirus deaths. There are a couple of national success stories, Sweden isn't one of them. — Drew Patterson (@modowntown) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Sweden — Its government, unlike other Scandinavian countries, opted for Herd Immunity and no Lockdown, relying on recommendations and individual responsability

This is the result so far

⬇️pic.twitter.com/emvZ47ntaG — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) April 22, 2020

I still basically don’t understand @nytimes and others’ reporting that Sweden’s #Covid-19 approach has preserved its economy. Sweden projects a 7% contraction this year. US’s contraction is projected at 6%. — Eve Fairbanks (@evefairbanks) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, German loosened their restrictions and apparently that didn't work out so well:

Germany faces the prospect of having to restore stricter lockdown measures as its number and rate of #coronavirus infections grew again https://t.co/c6BWpBtuAL — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 28, 2020

Why we have to use extreme caution when time comes to ease some lockdown measures! #COVID19

Germany ready to tighten lockdown as coronavirus infection rate climbs again | News | The Times https://t.co/fIZHBwDzFs — Dr Philippa Whitford (@Dr_PhilippaW) April 29, 2020

Lockdown sucks. But so does being unable to breathe without a machine.