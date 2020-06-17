Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Tulsa Lawsuit Wants Court To Mandate Face Masks At Potential 'Super Spreader' Trump Rally

A lawsuit filed by attorneys in Oklahoma seeks to prevent President Donald Trump’s campaign from causing a “super spreader” event by holding a rally in Tulsa later this month without proper safety precautions.
By David
Tulsa Lawsuit Wants Court To Mandate Face Masks At Potential 'Super Spreader' Trump Rally
South Carolina rally, February 2020 Image from: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A lawsuit filed by attorneys in Oklahoma seeks to prevent President Donald Trump’s campaign from causing a “super spreader” event by holding a rally in Tulsa later this month without proper safety precautions.

Venue management company ASM Global is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The filing asks the court to require health measures like facial masks if the event goes forward.

“Plaintiffs seek limited relief based on Oklahoma’s public nuisance laws,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs merely seek a court order requiring ASM Global to institute appropriate social distancing protocols for the June 20 event, including the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing rules for all guests and employees, as recommended by state, local, and federal authorities, and by every credible and qualified medical expert who has studied this issue. Simply put, this Court should order ASM Global to follow the same rules that any other individual or business desiring to host a mass-gathering indoor event in Tulsa County would be required to follow.”

The rally is scheduled to be held on June 20 at the BOK Center. The Trump campaign has said that face masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed but not required.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us