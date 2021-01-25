Stunning Navalny Documentary Details Putin Corruption, Kicks Off Protests Across Russia

I know we don't normally cover the internal politics of other countries, but this seems important -- especially since Putin has been so intent on meddling in our own country.

Breaking News: Aleksei Navalny was detained in Moscow after returning for the first time since his poisoning. The Kremlin had promised to detain him upon arrival. https://t.co/uGHSEJwmC7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 17, 2021

I assume you already know who Alexsei Navalny is. While recovering abroad from being poisoned by the FSB, this stunning two-hour documentary was what he and his team were working on. Defiantly, he and his wife returned to Russia, and were arrested on their return. As of this morning, the video had 86 million views:

A YouTube video purporting to show a massive $1.4 billion palace on Russia's Black Sea that allegedly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin has racked up more than 54 million views since Tuesday evening. The nearly two-hour video (Editor's note: Turn on the English subtitles) appears to show drone footage of an extravagant mansion, two helipads, a guest house, and multiple other structures across a sprawling coastal property. It was uploaded by Alexei Navalny, the Russian politician and Putin critic who was nearly killed by a nerve agent attack in Germany last year. Navalny, who's currently being held in a Moscow jail, alleges that Putin secretly had the Black Sea residence built using illicit funds from his billionaire friends.

That's the short version. The video deconstructs the money laundering behind Putin's rise to the top, and ends with a powerful call to stop patiently accepting corruption and for Russians to take to the streets. They did. Via the New York Times:

Mr. Putin remains in firm control of the levers of power. But Russians unhappy with their president — long a weak, diverse and atomized group — suddenly have a clear leader around whom to rally, and the government appears unsure about how to fight back. On Saturday, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets in support of Mr. Navalny in more than 100 Russian cities — protest on a scale unseen in the country in years. Quiet Siberian cities saw crowds in the thousands, while in Moscow, a survey showed that more than one-third of the participants had never protested before.

❗️Incredible. Today’s protests over Alexei Navalny’s arrest and the latest investigation into Putin’s obscene wealth and corruption spanned dozens of Russian cities, 11 time zones, and more than 11,000 kilometers, from Magadan to Kaliningrad. https://t.co/TqeVtlsIva — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 23, 2021

Wow. The scale of the protests in Russia today is stunning. This is St. Petersburg.pic.twitter.com/oodg1VfdJc — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2021

This pro-Navalny protest in Yakutsk in the negative 50C absolutely blows my mind pic.twitter.com/1vnTqxUvtT — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) January 23, 2021

Massive protests in Russia today, where people are pelting cops with snowballs. pic.twitter.com/VPTq9l9bt6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2021

Tens of thousands took to the streets in protest on Saturday to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, braving the threat of mass arrests in what was expected to be one of the largest demonstrations against the Kremlin in years. https://t.co/8tXGEAnzTy — NPR (@NPR) January 23, 2021

Today was one of the largest and most consequential protests in Russia in a decade. The anger on the streets was palpable and the readiness to fight riot police was unprecedented. And there was a sense that it was about far more than Navalny. My report: https://t.co/GkE3vFAwsk — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) January 23, 2021

These protests in Russia are something else.



People are *pissed* about Navalny and his wife being arrested.



pic.twitter.com/YYZZ6wiGVe — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 23, 2021

Thousands of Russians across 200 cities braved sub-zero temperatures and police brutality during pro-democracy protests in the country



This is what the streets of Russia looked like during those protests. https://t.co/cIEpny84I1 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 24, 2021

Importance of @RFERL & its Russian service @SvobodaRadio on full display today. You won’t see the scale of the protests unfolding across Russia on the country’s state-run media and if you do you won’t get the truth. But you’ll find it at RFERL & the few other independent outlets. https://t.co/Qn7Z60xSp3 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 23, 2021

Smh! Putin redirected his social media ops and trolls from the West for a minute to focus on protests in Russia. TikTok bloggers paid 1,500 rubles for every video against Russian protests. A memo was circulated w key talking points. 2,000 rubles offered for posts made on the 23rd pic.twitter.com/fVCf4Ax0XR — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) January 25, 2021