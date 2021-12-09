Harris Faulkner Cuts Off Guest: 'You Made It Personal!'

During the Faulkner Focus show, host Harris Faulkner cut off her Democratic quest as soon as he called out their over-the-top fury over the Fox News Christmas tree while supporting anti-vax propaganda that has helped kill almost 800,000 Americans.

As Harris was getting ready to introduce her Democratic counterpart, she made believe putting up Fox News new fake Christmas tree was a magnificent achievement.

I love Christmas trees too, but it's still a f**king fake tree with plastic ornaments.

Turning to Richard Goodstein, Faulkner asked this crazy question: "Where are we right now when Christmas gets under attack?"

She continued, "The trees, everything. I mean, it's such a signal. Richard, 'cause if they'll set that tree on fire imagine what they'll do to a human being."

Leaping from a tree burning to murdering a person by setting Fox News employees on fire is a real stretch even for Harris. But apropos for Fox News these days.

And the "they" are the Democratic party.

Finally getting a chance to speak, Goodstein pounced.

"To your point, If Fox would put as much energy into decrying the anti-vaxxers. We have 800,000 people dead and one tree that's destroyed," he reminded her. "I don’t think -- there is a kind of a lack of, kind of, symmetry there...”

Harris became enraged and cut him off in mid-sentence.

"First of all you don’t have your facts straight because many of us talk about being vaxxed, boostered, all of that --" she thundered as Richard tried to get another word in. "--within the realm of reporting on the entire subject. We also talk about natural antibodies we talk about all of it.”

"So if you want to point a finger and call somebody anti-vax, you gotta get your facts straight." Faulkner whined. "Okay. Richard, I’ve known you a long time and it is not personal but you made it personal.”

The Fox host ended the segment immediately.

Personal?

Telling the truth on Fox News is too personal?

Harris Faulkner and the entire Fox News network has made one Christmas tree burning by a mentally unstable homeless man a "hate crime" and attack on all of Christianity, which is personal to the hilt.

I wonder if there is a network directive to take these abrasive actions and cancelling out segments if they become uncomfortable with the truth being told?