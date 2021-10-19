Fox Host Screams About Supply Shortages: 'This Is America!'

Fox News "Democrat" Richard Fowler made an appearance on The Faulkner Focus to try to explain that there is a global supply chain breakdown causing issues here at home.

Republicans and right-wing media are trying to blame every issue caused by the pandemic on the Biden administration, as usual.

It's as if the US presidency possesses a magic wand which can magically wave away global supply chain shortages caused by a global pandemic.

Fowler cited a recent example of supply problems in England which left them with no fuel for their cars.

"We're dealing with the global supply ...," Fowler managed to get out before being interrupted.

Faulkner cut in yelling: "With all due respect, I don't think anybody is asking us to live like anybody else. Like, we're America! We are the United States of America."

"And I feel bad for people in Europe, they have their own relationships and treaties," she conceded with a condescending nod.

"We are America!" she stated again.

Faulkner believes if she says it enough all her hopes and dreams will come true.

"Why are we in line?" Harris wondered, taking the usual jingoistic stance from the right.

Fowler, to his credit, tried to remind the Fox News host about what happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Those shutdowns are causing today's problems, but his efforts were for naught.

These petty freak-outs happen throughout almost every Fox News program, but the nonsensical expectation that Americans should always be above everything is particularly ridiculous. The theme this week is the supply chain. What will it be next week?