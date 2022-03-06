SNL: Fundraising For The Real Victims – Russian Oligarchs

Saturday Night Live's cold open mocked Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and Fox "News" for their horrendous attacks on Ukraine, and disgusting, immoral support of Russia's dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Fake Tucker: "We got into a little bit of trouble for all the nice things we said about Russia and the mean things we said about Ukraine."

Fake Ingraham: "We did sound pretty awful in hindsight — and foresight."

Fake Tucker: "I kept asking why do we hate Putin? Aren't liberals in America even worse?"

Fake Ingraham: "And I called the president of Ukraine pathetic. He stayed and fought with his people in the war and I called him pathetic from a news desk in Washington."

Fake Tucker: "I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico. But in my defense, I am racist, so I thought that was true."

Fake Ingraham: "But tonight we're going to make it up to you. We're raising money for the real victims of this invasion. The oligarchs."

It was a brilliant send-up of these cretins.

Here's the entire segment: