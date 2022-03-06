SNL: Fundraising For The Real Victims – Russian Oligarchs

The cold open did not disappoint.
SNL: Fundraising For The Real Victims – Russian Oligarchs
By John AmatoMarch 6, 2022

Saturday Night Live's cold open mocked Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and Fox "News" for their horrendous attacks on Ukraine, and disgusting, immoral support of Russia's dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Fake Tucker: "We got into a little bit of trouble for all the nice things we said about Russia and the mean things we said about Ukraine."

Fake Ingraham: "We did sound pretty awful in hindsight — and foresight."

Fake Tucker: "I kept asking why do we hate Putin? Aren't liberals in America even worse?"

Fake Ingraham: "And I called the president of Ukraine pathetic. He stayed and fought with his people in the war and I called him pathetic from a news desk in Washington."

Fake Tucker: "I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico. But in my defense, I am racist, so I thought that was true."

Fake Ingraham: "But tonight we're going to make it up to you. We're raising money for the real victims of this invasion. The oligarchs."

It was a brilliant send-up of these cretins.

Here's the entire segment:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue