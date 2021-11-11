Traitor Tucker Asks 'Why Don't We Take Russia's Side?'

Echoing Traitor Trump's love of Russia, Tucker Carlson doesn't understand why America is "siding with Ukraine" over Putin.

Ukraine is a democracy and our ally. Russia is our adversary led by a dictator who poisons his political opponents. Really, Tucker, who is paying you?

In a segment with Rep. Mike Turner, Carlson asked, "Hold on, why would we take Ukraine's side and not Russia's side? It's a sincere question. If you're looking from an American perspective, I mean why, who's got the energy reserves? Who's the major player in world affairs..."

Carlson ranted about China and Russia. "I'm totally confused," Tucker said shaking his head.

It doesn't matter to Tucker that Russia is run by a murderous thug.

It doesn't matter to Tucker that Ukraine is a valued ally to the US.

Republican Mike Turner had to explain our position to him like he's a child.

"Maybe if you get a map you see where the black sea is, and Bulgaria and Romania - Romania where we have our missile defense system," Turner said.

"Ukraine is a democracy. Russia's an authoritarian regime that is seeking to impose its will upon the democracy in Ukraine. And we're on the side of democracy,

"We're for democracy, We're for liberty. We're not for authoritarian regimes coming in and changing borders by tanks. Russia isn't showing up on the borders with ballot boxes they're showing up on the borders with tanks," Turned explained.

The Biden administration writes:

Ukraine’s success is central to the global struggle between democracy and autocracy. As we face this challenge together, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, optimistic about our ambitious common goals to advance democracy, deliver justice, enhance prosperity, and bolster security for Ukraine.

It appears Carlson wants Russia to invade the entirety of Ukraine and make them part of Russia once again because -- energy resources? . Does he have stock in Russian fossil fuel reserves? His bosses likely do. We gotta wonder what Tucker's end game is here...just asking the question.

Carlson sees no advantage in supporting a Democratic government over a corrupt strongman one.

Sound familiar?

Follow the money.

These are straight, pure, unfiltered, Vladimir Putin talking points. Exactly what he says. Not even any of the usual Tucker allusions. Just injected straight into the American bloodstream Russian propaganda. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2021

Murdoch’s money is sooooo Russian red — Scarlet_Fire (@wide_panic) November 11, 2021