More Of Carlson's Vile 'Naughtiness' Revealed On Tape

Well, well, well.

More tapes revealed, Tucky. Iraqis are primitive monkeys? You mean the cradle of civilization, right? Using the F-word for gay men? Questioning Obama's Blackness? Calling Joan Walsh the C-word, WHILE YOU WORKED AT MSNBC? I mean, I'm still getting over the notion that you EVER worked at MSNBC, but hey, life is weird.

Here are some of the recordings released by Media Matters For America.

Unearthed audio shows Tucker Carlson using white nationalist rhetoric and making racist remarks https://t.co/RzpYgxwhRT pic.twitter.com/XumSIJFAxm — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 12, 2019

Tucker Carlson to Bubba the Love Sponge: “I like you too … I actually mean it in a completely faggot way” https://t.co/om1KkX08FZ pic.twitter.com/gwIhQE7lMP — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 12, 2019

In unearthed audio, Tucker Carlson makes numerous misogynistic and perverted comments https://t.co/g2xDnIk7N3 pic.twitter.com/TO3os8RjsM — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 10, 2019

And here is Joan Walsh's assistant's account of how Carlson spoke about her when tasked with nailing him down for an interview:

When the topic shifted back to Salon, that’s when Carlson let loose. “He says at one point that Joan Walsh is such a c---, she’s such a c---.” He also said, in Strauss’s recollection, that Walsh needed to “get f---ed.” See this podcast for Strauss’s version of events.

No one is fooling themselves into thinking these revelations will be his undoing. We all know this is exactly what the knuckle-scraping (and tuxedo-wearing) viewers of Fox enjoy about him and his ilk. It's not like Fox will rebuke him, or if they do, it won't have any teeth. But maybe some advertisers will take flight. Don't underestimate the power of the almighty dollar.

UPDATE:

And, as if by magic...