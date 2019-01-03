Tucker Carlson Claims High-Earning Women Turn Men Into Drug Addicts And Criminals

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson told Fox News without any data that when women make more money than men in the workplace, woman stop marrying them which forces men to abuse drugs and alcohol which ultimately ends in "higher incarceration rates."

I kid you not.

Tucker spoke calmly and matter of factly as he described a new rural America in which men were in decline.

And what does that portend for the "male" species?

Tucker said, "Study after study has shown that when men make less than women, women generally don’t want to marry them. Maybe they should want to marry them, but they don’t.”

Carlson continued. “Over big populations, this causes a drop in marriage, a spike in out-of-wedlock births and all the familiar disasters that inevitably follow: more drug and alcohol abuse, higher incarceration rates, fewer families formed in the next generation.”

Tucker claimed this was not speculation or Evangelical propaganda. Oh, noes. "It's social science."