Kellyanne Conway, Delusional As Ever

The world is always changing around us. The saying "nothing stays the same" is pretty accurate if we look at our lives throughout the years. I've learned that people can change if they want to, even though it's not always easy.

However, there are pockets of immovable objects, and people who buck reality. Who refuse to change.

Kellyanne Conway is one of those people.

Talking to the idiotic Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, Conway spewed more lies about Vice President Kamala Harris and COVID vaccines.

"No one perhaps has done more to confuse people and maybe dissuade them for having a vaccine than probably our Vice President, Kamala Harris," Conway said.

She continued, "Who said famously in October 2020, 'Why I don't think I'd have confidence in a Trump vaccine, I wouldn't take it.' Well, she did..."



This is a lie.

Conway uses the typical playbook from Republicans. Take a statement made by one person, edit it, twist it, and lie about it to make it fit their own narrative; then use it to represent the entire Democratic party.

Harris didn't trust Trump. Period. The end. Stop.

Here's what Kamala Harris said about taking COVID vaccines in October 2020, during the VP debate.

Harris said. "If the public health officials, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it."

How is that confusing to anyone?

Most Democrats felt Trump couldn't be trusted since he was such a serial liar and narcissistic buffoon. Trump told the American people COVID was just like the flu, that it would go away. Nobody can forget his UV Light and drinking bleach approach to solving the COVID crisis.

Politifact even researched a video on TikTok that had been edited to say Biden and Harris distrusted COVID-19 vaccines.