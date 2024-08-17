Never Trumper Asks MAGA To Explain Their Vote For Rapist Trump

Good for Denver Riggleman, and shame on our corporate media for not hammering Trump over this more often.

I was extremely happy to see that guest host Jason Johnson made MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber watchable again this Friday, and this segment with Johnson, along with anti-Trumpers Tara Setmayer and former GOP Gongressman Denver Riggleman contained, not just many good arguments about why anyone who is sane should never vote for Donald Trump again, but also whacked Trump straight in the jaw over the fact that he's an adjudicated rapist, which Riggleman hammered him for over and over again.

Here's Rigglemen, along with never-Trumper Tara Setmayer, giving Trump the treatment he deserves the for crap that's come out of Trump and his runningmate Vance's mouths, and reminding everyone about how a good deal of the public is reacting to both of them.

JOHNSON: Tara, I think this is huge. I philosophically don't tend to believe in swing voters. I think most people, if you push them, feel one way or another. But these are people who are talking to Frank Luntz who are saying, yes, I voted for Trump twice and now I'm switching.

What is the Harris campaign, Harris/Walz campaign offering that's making people switch sides? What's making them say, look, I don't agree with her on everything, but I'd rather vote for her than bring Donald Trump back in office?

SETMAYER: Yeah, they're offering hope, joy, normalcy, sanity to Denver's point. They are bringing back normalcy to politics and to American everyday life, as opposed to the really dark, ugly, regressive view that Donald Trump and JD Vance are presenting.

I mean, the whole MAGA vision is about bringing us back to a time where you and I didn't have the same rights, where, as women, we didn't have the same rights and we were second class citizens, to a time where some type of nostalgic time making America great again, whatever the hell that means.

So people are sick and tired of the Vegas Lounge Act regurgitating of the grievances, and the, all of the negativity that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth. And you couple that with JD Vance, who doesn't clearly know who he is as a person, has reinvented himself several times.

I think he has issues he needs to work out in a lot of areas. And he clearly has a disdain for women. So you now have a mega-MAGA misogynist ticket, the most anti-woman ticket we've ever seen, and Americans are looking at this going, we do not want this anymore. We've lived through that that nightmare before. We are not going to live through that again.

And for us at the Seneca Project, we're bipartisan. We are a bipartisan women led organization that is talking to those moderate women in those battleground states and to the girl dads like Denver, who are saying they don't want their kids or their daughters growing up in a world run by people like JD Vance and Donald Trump who behave the same way.

They don't. And this is a perfect example. That focus group is a perfect example of the type of people, we don't care if you voted for Trump twice before, as long as you don't vote for him this time.

Because at this point now we're talking about the character of the nation, the soul of the nation and who you are as a person making that decision of who you want to lead us into the future. You want to move forward or do you want to move back? And Harris and Waltz represent the future.

JOHNSON: You know, Denver, I'm very moved by this, because you came up with a great new slogan when I asked you the last question. We're going to bring sanity back. Yeah, maybe they can get, you know, Justin Timberlake to sing that.

I think what you're seeing, the erosion at the top of this ticket, right, with, with, with centrists and Republicans saying, hey, look, we can't, we can't go there with Trump again. We can't do this again.

I'm curious, what do you think could happen down ballot? Because I think one of the concerns, quite frankly, that Democrats have with Joe Biden is. he was dragging down the entire ticket and down ballot races were at risk.

Do you think that might happen now because Trump and JD Vance have become so toxic at the top of the Republican ticket?

RIGGLEMAN: I think that's a great question. I think one plus one equals three here. I think picking JD Vance, right, as a bloviating strap hanger, right, almost as a wart to Trump's campaign, I think really does, you know, bring the ticket down. Because people are gonna look and say, listen, these are two people who said awful things about women.

And by the way, there's a baseline here. We talk about sanity. Why are we voting for rapists? Why are we voting for felons? Why are we voting for people who conspiracy theorists? Why are we voting for people who love dictators?

Why are we voting for people who think they should pardon the January 6th criminals? And why are we voting for people who self-identify as doing awful things to women, where you talk about the tape on the bus with Donald Trump?

And for me it's very basic as a Republican. You don't vote for bad people. And I know that's pretty simplistic, but, why would you do this? And even, I've got to tell you, there are some things, and Tara will tell you, right? Kamala Harris, there are some things, I'm going to say, oh my God, I don't really agree with that.

But you know what? She's sane. She's sane, and I think that is what I want people to take out of this is, let's just vote for sanity again. Let's just vote for good people. Why in the hell are we following these jackwagons right down the, you know, down the drain? Why don't we do the right thing and vote for good people?