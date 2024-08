You Might Notice a Trend: The grift in Gainesville.

News Corpse: Trump versus the polls.

The Psy of Life: Trump's narcissistic collapse.

Media Matters for America: Trump has frequently promoted a Truth Social account that's shared material calling for Harris, Walz, and others to be killed.

Public Health Post: The chronic challenges of poverty.

