Milwaukee Can Get No Respect - From Republicans

The City of Milwaukee is used to be overlooked, being located in "flyover country." But this year, the Republicans are being downright disrespectful towards A Great City On A Great Lake.

It started even before the 2024 RNC Convention when the Republicans couldn't tell the difference between Milwaukee's skyline and that of Ho Chi Minh City.

Then the Orange Shitgibbon itself, Felon Trump, dissed our fine city by calling it "horrible." Trump even believed his own bullshit so much that he wanted to stay in Chicago for the RNC convention.

Then, while the convention was going on, all the Republicans could do was vandalize our stores and shortchange our businesses.

But now, I'm not sure if the Republicans hold in disdain, indifference or if they are just that ignorant. Case in point, Laura Ingraham, who apparently couldn't even pick out the Midwest on a map:

If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well -- especially Milwaukee -- it's changed.

Milwaukee has changed so much that it moved hundreds of miles to the east and is only the biggest city in the State of Wisconsin. By the way, Ingraham's comment was so stupid that it got a community note pointing out just how wrong she is.

The only reason why Milwaukee hasn't developed a Rodney Dangerfield syndrome is because we know that being something that Republicans respect is a badge of honor in itself.