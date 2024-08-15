JD Vance On The 'Whole Purpose Of The Postmenopausal Female'

JD Vance came for the childless cat ladies, starting a movement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Then Vance came for postmenopausal women. In a 2020 podcast interview, Vance agrees with the host who said that grandmothers helping raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.” Listen to the audio from the interview.

Heartland Signal broke the story about the latest Vance misogynistic comment.

Postmenopausal Females Had Feelings About Vance's Comment

So JD Vance believes young women exist to find husbands; women in their 20s, 30s and 40s exist to have children; and older women exist to help other women raise their children.



No fucking thank you. https://t.co/dEiIz94DL0 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 14, 2024

So when is the "Postmenopausal Females for Harris" call?

Seriously

It's time for us to show JD what our actual "true purpose" is ..

Others Weighed In

"Childress cat ladies" + "postmenopausal females" ASSEMBLE

JD Vance has a very strict and narrow view of what constitutes a family, and anything outside of that isn't just wrong, it's unthinkable. All the "postmenopausal females" in my life have better shit to do.

Vance Made More Horrible Comments During the Interview

If you can believe it, Vance had more terrible comments in the 2020 interview. The Heartland Signal reported the GOP Vice-Presidential candidate explained how his mother-in-law took a year sabbatical from her job to move in after his wife gave birth. Vance agreed with his pod host that grandparents helping raise the kids was:

"A Weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman.”

Does Vance think it is 1824 instead of 2024? Discuss.