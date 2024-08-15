JD Vance On The 'Whole Purpose Of The Postmenopausal Female'

JD Vance came for the childless cat ladies, starting a movement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Then Vance came for postmenopausal women. In a 2020 podcast interview, Vance agrees with the host who said that grandmothers helping raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.” Listen to the audio from the interview.
Heartland Signal broke the story about the latest Vance misogynistic comment.
Postmenopausal Females Had Feelings About Vance's Comment
Others Weighed In
Vance Made More Horrible Comments During the Interview
If you can believe it, Vance had more terrible comments in the 2020 interview. The Heartland Signal reported the GOP Vice-Presidential candidate explained how his mother-in-law took a year sabbatical from her job to move in after his wife gave birth. Vance agreed with his pod host that grandparents helping raise the kids was:
"A Weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman.”
Does Vance think it is 1824 instead of 2024? Discuss.