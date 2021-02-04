Politics
Video Of Maskless Shoppers In Naples, FL Supermarket Goes Viral

NBC's Sam Brock filmed a video of one store in Naples, Florida where both employees and customers are not wearing masks. The owner says he doesn't think they work and denies 400,000 people have died from the virus. The video quickly went viral.
By Ed Scarce

The owner, one Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms, doesn't believe in masks and since it's the Florida of Ron DeSantis, has not been fined or shut down. Some of his employees have died.

Source: Towle Road

A video of workers and customers at a Naples, Florida Oakes Farms supermarket has gone viral on Twitter amid the COVID pandemic. One or two out of dozens are wearing masks. The clip was shot by NBC News correspondent Sam Brock, who tweeted: “As #Flordia (sic) fights community spread of COVID on a massive scale, this is a 15-second snapshot of a supermarket in Naples. Many employees and customers- even older ones- with no masks on inside. Store sign outside cites ‘medical exemptions,’ we can’t ask questions.”

One user replied to Brock: “This is Oakes Farms, the owner is notoriously anti mask and he also rented buses to take many people to the Capitol on 1/6. Some of his employees have died of Covid at his farm. I would suggest pursuing this story. The owner’s name is Alfie Oakes.”

