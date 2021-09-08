QAnon Lovin' Covid Denyin' Pastor Now Deathly Ill With COVID

I assume the 67-year-old Lowry, who already had double pneumonia a couple of years ago and therefore already has weakened lung function, now realizes that the pandemic is quite real. But probably not. These QAnon, COVID-denialists seem to live in a different world than the rest of us, and perhaps this one not for much longer.
Source: The Independent
A local politician in Florida who once claimed there was no pandemic in a sermon is now in hospital with Covid.
Fred Lowry, 66, a councilman for Volusia County, Florida, once claimed in a controversial, conspiracy-filled sermon that, “We did not have a pandemic ... We were lied to.” Now, his colleagues say he has been in hospital for weeks with the virus.
"He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19," county chair Jeff Brower told The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday. "It’s been about three weeks now."
...
The conservative councilman, who is a pastor at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church, faced calls to resign in May following the sermon, where he called Dr Anthony Fauci “Dr Falsey,” and spread a number of other conspiracies, including that global warming was a hoax and that, according to the QAnon movement, Hollywood elites were running paedophile rings.
A widely-criticized video of the sermon of May 30 was posted on Facebook, with calls for his resignation. The video was later made private.
"He attracted controversy this summer for promoting conspiracy theories, including some about the coronavirus pandemic, in a sermon at Deltona Lakes
'We did not have a pandemic, folks. We were lied to,'
Lowry said in the May 30 sermon."https://t.co/6zBBPymfNs
