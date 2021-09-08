QAnon Lovin' Covid Denyin' Pastor Now Deathly Ill With COVID

I assume the 67-year-old Lowry, who already had double pneumonia a couple of years ago and therefore already has weakened lung function, now realizes that the pandemic is quite real. But probably not. These QAnon, COVID-denialists seem to live in a different world than the rest of us, and perhaps this one not for much longer.

Source: The Independent

A local politician in Florida who once claimed there was no pandemic in a sermon is now in hospital with Covid. Fred Lowry, 66, a councilman for Volusia County, Florida, once claimed in a controversial, conspiracy-filled sermon that, “We did not have a pandemic ... We were lied to.” Now, his colleagues say he has been in hospital for weeks with the virus. "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19," county chair Jeff Brower told The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday. "It’s been about three weeks now."

... The conservative councilman, who is a pastor at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church, faced calls to resign in May following the sermon, where he called Dr Anthony Fauci “Dr Falsey,” and spread a number of other conspiracies, including that global warming was a hoax and that, according to the QAnon movement, Hollywood elites were running paedophile rings.

A widely-criticized video of the sermon of May 30 was posted on Facebook, with calls for his resignation. The video was later made private.