Republican Clay Higgins Says He Has COVID For Second Time

Seems the Chinese have attacked Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) again. The bastards.

Higgins has declined to say whether he's been vaccinated or not, but you just know when an entire family goes down with COVID that none of them have been vaccinated.

Source: Business Insider



GOP Rep. Clay Higgins said Sunday that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19 for the second time, but called it a a Chinese "biological attack weaponized virus."

"I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID," Higgins, who represents Louisiana's 3rd congressional district, said in a Facebook post.

"Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was."

"This episode is far more challenging," he added. "It has required all of my devoted energy."