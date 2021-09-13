COVID Denialist Who QAnon Demanded Be Treated With Ivermectin Has Died

I suppose it's crass and insensitive to speak ill of the dead and state that the world is now a better place without Veronica Wolski in it. I don't care. It just is.

These COVID deniers, anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers are a public health nuisance, and made all the worse when they're celebrated on social media as heroes. They're just not.

Source: Newsweek

Awoman who became the center of a harassment campaign against a Chicago hospital as QAnon supporters demanded they treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with ivermectin has died, according to reports. Veronica Wolski, a popular QAnon advocate best known for hanging banners from a bridge in Chicago, died in the early hours of Monday morning after spending weeks in hospital with COVID-19. Her death was announced on Telegram by conspiracy theorist Lin Wood, one of the biggest and most influential QAnon supporters. Wood previously urged his 814,000 Telegram followers to ring up the Amita Resurrection Hospital and demand that Wolski be treated with ivermectin instead of approved and tested drugs or vaccines.

News in QAnon world today: Veronica Wolski, a Covid denier known for hanging QAnon signs on bridges, died of Covid last night. QAnon believers, led by Lin Wood, had been deluging the hospital with demands that she receive ivermectin. Cops were called last night amid bomb threats. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 13, 2021

After attempts to force a CHI hospital to treat anti-vaccine activist Veronica Wolski with ivermectin were unsuccessful, Lin Wood today calls the hospital, says that he has an ambulance outside to take her away, and if they don’t release her they could be charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/mb76aUfcRN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 13, 2021

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): Lin Wood appears to be holding up Wolski as a martyr. She wasn't forced to go to the hospital for treatment, Lin. Everyone signs a legal document giving the hospital "permission to treat." You literally sign away your 'rights' to dictate to hospital staff what drugs you get.