Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

COVID Denialist Who QAnon Demanded Be Treated With Ivermectin Has Died

Veronica Wolski, a popular QAnon advocate best known for hanging banners from a bridge in Chicago, died in the early hours of Monday morning after spending weeks in hospital with COVID-19.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

I suppose it's crass and insensitive to speak ill of the dead and state that the world is now a better place without Veronica Wolski in it. I don't care. It just is.

These COVID deniers, anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers are a public health nuisance, and made all the worse when they're celebrated on social media as heroes. They're just not.

Source: Newsweek

Awoman who became the center of a harassment campaign against a Chicago hospital as QAnon supporters demanded they treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with ivermectin has died, according to reports.

Veronica Wolski, a popular QAnon advocate best known for hanging banners from a bridge in Chicago, died in the early hours of Monday morning after spending weeks in hospital with COVID-19.

Her death was announced on Telegram by conspiracy theorist Lin Wood, one of the biggest and most influential QAnon supporters. Wood previously urged his 814,000 Telegram followers to ring up the Amita Resurrection Hospital and demand that Wolski be treated with ivermectin instead of approved and tested drugs or vaccines.

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): Lin Wood appears to be holding up Wolski as a martyr. She wasn't forced to go to the hospital for treatment, Lin. Everyone signs a legal document giving the hospital "permission to treat." You literally sign away your 'rights' to dictate to hospital staff what drugs you get.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team