Newsmax Host Admits Republicans Are Sh*t At Being 'Speaker Of The House'

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty omitted the part where Republicans cannot govern at all. And the fight for Mike Johnson to keep his role as speaker of the House is already a shitshow even before Congress meets at noon today. Finnerty is not a fan of Johnson's.

"We've seen Johnson send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget," he said, Media Matters reports. "So it is clear that Johnson has got some work to do over the next day. But it's also worth noting that Republicans in the House also have a lot of work to do because Republicans are really bad at being speaker of the House."

"The last four Republican speakers — John Boehner, Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, and Mike Johnson — they all combined lasted as long as Nancy Pelosi," he continued. "From 1955 to 1995, for thirty straight years, it was all Democrat speakers."

"Think about that: thirty straight years, all Democrats. The question now is, is Mike Johnson the right man to pursue the ambitions of the Republican Party moving forward?" he asked. "We're going to find out soon enough. And as Thomas Massie picks out coffins right now, do not count Mike Johnson out just yet."

"Mike Johnson has come back before, he could come back again," Finnerty added. "Over 60% of Republicans in the House have never been in Congress with a unified government, meaning they have no idea what life is going to be like in seventeen days when Republicans own Washington. It's going to be great. And many of yesterday's problems suddenly won't be problems anymore, which is what happens when you win."

What drugs is he on? That last part has my head spinning. Will the price of eggs decrease in 17 days? Will Donald end Russia's war on Ukraine on his first day in office, as promised? As for Pelosi, we agree! She knew how to count the votes and knew how to unify Democrats. Republicans have reduced themselves to pandering to a gaslighting aging narcissist while leaving their constituents behind.