MAGA Lawmaker Turns His Arrest Into A Fundraiser

Last year, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore, said some disparaging words about the late House Speaker David Ralston that was so beyond the pale that he was banned from the chamber until he apologized for his intemperate language. When he tried to force his way into the House chamber during Governor Kemp's address to the joint chambers.

Moore has broadcast on social media that he was going to challenge the ban and enter the house. However, the doorkeeper and Capitol police were ready for his antics:

The doorkeeper asked Moore to step aside and watch the governor’s speech from outside the chamber. Moore tried to push his way in but was stopped by the doorkeeper and other staff. Moore insisted he was legally and constitutionally entitled to enter the chamber, but the doorkeeper disagreed, and so did the multiple Capitol police officers stationed outside the House awaiting Moore’s arrival. Moore had announced on social media earlier his intention to challenge the ban. After several minutes of pushing and shoving, Moore fell to the ground. After more arguing, officers told Moore he was under arrest, cuffed him and led him away to a squad car.

Moore eventually got to a hospital where he said he was waiting for X-rays of his hand which he claimed was turning purple and causing pain. But despite being supposedly injured, he was able to create a 100-second-long video as a fundraiser. Well, isn't that special?!

Hmm, a preplanned disturbance at the State Capitol, which he escalated into getting arrested, and then produced a fundraiser video despite being supposedly injured. If it looks like a political stunt, sounds like a political stunt and smells like a political stunt... well, let's just say that you don't want to step in it and get it all over your shoes.