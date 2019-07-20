Racist Verbally Abuses Pregnant Georgia Lawmaker In Grocery Store

Erica Thomas is a state representative in Georgia. On Friday, while she was in line with her nine-year-old daughter at a Publix grocery store, she said a complete stranger attacked her with racist slurs and profanity. Rep. Thomas is a Black woman, whose husband serves in the military. She is also nine months pregnant, and cannot stand for long stretches, so she'd put her items in an express lane, even though she exceeded the lane limit for the number of items allowed.

The most this might have earned her is...well, NOTHIING, it should have earned her NOTHING because you let a pregnant woman through the express lane, especially when she has another other child with her, am I RIGHT???

But no. Because this is America, and apparently the Grand Wizard of the KKK is president, a complete stranger accosted Rep. Thomas and told her to go back where she came from. Gee, where have we heard that before in the last week?

Not only that, she said he called her a "lazy son-of-a-bitch." She pled with him to stop, but he didn't. According to The Guardian,

“And this white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of a bitch,”’ Thomas said, sobbing as she described the confrontation in a Facebook video. “He says, ‘You lazy son of a bitch; you need to go back where you came from.”’ Thomas said she was stunned by his anger. “I said, ‘Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.”’

Rep. Thomas did file a police report, and a local news station wanted to interview her. At that interview, the man who verbally assaulted her showed up to refute what she said on live TV. It was...something. He said all he did was call her a "lazy b*tch." Isn't that sweet? And not racist at all.

I'm sorry, my money is on the State Representative, here. The hashtag #IStandWithErica has been trending all day today, and for good reason.