Coughing Maskless Anti-vaxxer At NYC Rally Admits She Has COVID

Maskless, and casually admitting she has COVID during a rally should be a crime.
By John AmatoDecember 29, 2021

Watching this video clip made my skin crawl.

The woman looks deathly ill as she's talking. And she admits she has COVID!

Not wanting to get a shot is one thing. A horrible thing for sure.

But knowing that you have COVID and still go out in public to an anti-vax rally, with no mask or any protection, should be a crime.

The NYC woman then calls "Danny" an idiot, and whoever she's talking to recommends taking Ivermectin as a remedy. The man has other nonsensical remedies and says David shouldn't have gone to the hospital.

It appears she's been identified.

