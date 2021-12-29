Coughing Maskless Anti-vaxxer At NYC Rally Admits She Has COVID

Watching this video clip made my skin crawl.

An attendee of the antivax rally last night was chatting with another attendee. She pauses, clears her throat and looks briefly winded for a moment. She looks up again and says:



“Danny’s in the hospital with covid… I have it too.”



*have* it. Not *had.* Present tense. pic.twitter.com/RlOlyXAQAn — talia jane (@taliaotg) December 29, 2021

The woman looks deathly ill as she's talking. And she admits she has COVID!

Not wanting to get a shot is one thing. A horrible thing for sure.

But knowing that you have COVID and still go out in public to an anti-vax rally, with no mask or any protection, should be a crime.

The guy didn’t hear her say she currently has covid, instead focuses on why “Danny” (Danny Christman) is dying in the hospital, suggests he take horse dewormer and says he knows a woman who might have some. “They don’t need to know about it.” pic.twitter.com/KJLpW1wenB — talia jane (@taliaotg) December 29, 2021

The NYC woman then calls "Danny" an idiot, and whoever she's talking to recommends taking Ivermectin as a remedy. The man has other nonsensical remedies and says David shouldn't have gone to the hospital.

It appears she's been identified.