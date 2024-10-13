No Cheating At Golf For Trump Until After Election

Trump is reportedly waiting for a new security plan until he can start cheating at golf again.
No Cheating At Golf For Trump Until After Election
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenOctober 13, 2024

According to ABC News “sources,” Donald Trump has “not played golf since the apparent assassination attempt” last month and “is not expected” to do so again “until a new security plan is in place.” That will not likely happen until after the election.

Trump knew for years his golf clubs were a security risk but, as usual, the felonious fraudster, coup-plotter, sexual predator and notorious golf cheat insisted he knew better. According to The Washington Post, the Secret Service asked him “mostly without success” to at least “avoid going to the same club at the same time every week.”

But it looks like the assassination attempt in July, plus the apparent attempt in September have scared some sense into Cadet Bone Spurs. Or maybe the Secret Service frightened his cowardly butt into compliance. ABC reported that Trump was told “during a briefing last month that additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to be able to continue his golf outings.”

Or maybe like everything else that comes out of Trump’s mouth that’s a lie, in this case to keep would-be assassins from thinking he’ll be back to his cheating ways on the greens before November 5th. You may recall Trump claimed he’d give up golf if he became president during his first campaign. He kept that promise just as much as his promise to release his medical records.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon