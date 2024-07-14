Scott Jennings Wastes No Time Blaming Democrats For Trump Shooting

It’s never too early to weaponize violence – if you’re a Republican. In the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Jennings was on CNN blaming Democrats. Before we even knew anything about the shooter.

It should have been a moment to call for unity and to tone down the rhetoric. Like President Biden did. And unlike Donald Trump did when a mob of his own supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and endangered his own vice president.

Instead, while feigning concern for overheated rhetoric, Scott Jennings used the moment to foment more of the same against Democrats.

“We are in bad need of healing and unity in this country but we are one inch from something far worse,” he intoned. Apparently, he thought that gave him cover to start pushing closer to “something far worse.”

“Republicans I'm hearing from tonight are shocked,” Jennings said. As if nobody else was. “They are worried about our country, they're worried about Donald Trump. They're worried about the rhetoric around Donald Trump,” he continued. Not worried about Trump’s and MAGA world’s blatantly violent rhetoric, though.

“I mean, I hate to say it, but the rhetoric around him over the last few weeks that if he wins an election, our country will end, our democracy will end, it's the last election we'll ever have,” Jennings continued. “Those things have consequences, Okay?”

No, Not Okay. Find me a Democratic official or candidate who has said anything like, “Some folks need killing! … It’s a matter of necessity!” That’s what North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate said during a recent campaign speech. He was not expressing support for the death penalty for convicted murderers. Or what about the assault by a Trump supporter that nearly killed Nancy Pelosi’s husband? Oh, that’s right: Trump made snide jokes about it as he smeared her.

Yet, Nancy Pelosi responded to the Trump shooting with nothing but grace, class and kindness.

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.



As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024

Of course, when Democrats call for gun control after much worse shootings, folks like Jennings start whining that they are politicizing tragedy.

Jennings should be fired immediately for this, in my opinion. But you know he won’t be. Because having “both sides” matters more. No matter how dangerous and divisive one side may be.