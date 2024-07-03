Heritage Foundation Chief Celebrates His 'Bloodless Revolution'

Heritage Foundation chief Kevin Roberts celebrated Trump's immunity and made a disturbing statement. Roberts said the country is "in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be." Read more about Roberts and Project 2025.
By RedStateRachelJuly 3, 2024

Heritage Foundation chief Kevin Roberts celebrated the Supreme Court decision giving Trump immunity. Roberts said the country is "in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be."

Media Matters reported on the Heritage Foundation president's interview on July 2. Roberts hailed the SCOTUS decision on the "Real America's Voice War Room" podcast, and offered sinister soundbites.

Roberts continued, "In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win. We're in the process of taking this country back." You can read the whole interview over on Media Matters.

When Roberts says "the left" he means "anyone who doesn't agree with our extremely unpopular world views." The Heritage Foundation created Project 2025, the Christian Nationalist plan if Trump wins the election.

Project 2025

Only one in four Americans is aware of Project 2025, which calls for

  • National abortion ban
  • Taking away all forms of contraception
  • Making no-fault divorce illegal

The Dobbs Decision was only the first step in taking away our rights.

Project 2025 is the guide for turning America into a theocracy, but please about it for yourself. We created a Project 2025 resource page with the latest and best information about the Republican plan.
Please read and share:
Project 2025 Resources - https://bit.ly/45N0L67

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon