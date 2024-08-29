Project 2025: Republicans Want To Control Everything

Project 2025 chief Kevin Roberts talks about taking "total control of our institutions" so government agencies are filled with MAGA loyalists. But filling government agencies with MAGA loyalists is only part of the horror show that Trump's Project 2025. The Harris-Walz campaign summed up a few of the horrible policies proposed by the Republicans:

900 pages that would hand Donald Trump unprecedented power to:



Ban abortion nationwide.

Rip away affordable health care.

Cancel student loan relief.

And much more.



We will defeat his dangerous Project 2025 agenda at the ballot box in November. pic.twitter.com/pOdBlKaDVA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2024

Only One in Four Americans Are Aware of Project 2025

Only one in four Americans are aware of Project 2025

Project 2025 is Real and Terrifying

The Guardian acknowledges that Trump's second term plan is so bleak and different from today's American life that it seems like Bond villain Dr. Evil wrote it.

"This isn’t a Dr Evil send-up: Project 2025 is very real...It is the culmination of the 50-year plot."

"Project 2025 was built with the involvement of at least 140 former Trump administration officials, it is endorsed by a constellation of oligarch-funded conservative groups, and it is published by the powerful Heritage Foundation, which Trump himself lauded as “a great group” that is “going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do and what your movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America.”

It is not a drill. The 2024 election is the most important in American history because it will decide if we keep our democracy or fall into a dictatorship. If you think Trump and the Republicans are just blowing smoke, here's a clip from Trump's campaign advisor, Steve Bannon. They will end America as we know it on the first day and it will get worse from there.