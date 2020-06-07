CDC: More Americans Drinking Cleaning Products Than Ever Before

When Axios put this news story out I didn't think too much about it, figuring a small number of MAGA types were following Trump's lead by ingesting cleaning products to ward off COVID-19. Only the really stupid and gullible would follow Trump, right? Turns out 39% of respondents admitted they were doing things the Centers for Disease Control considers risky or even dangerous behavior. That number shocked me.
Source: Axios
The CDC released data on Friday from a survey commissioned to understand why more people have been calling poison control centers during the coronavirus pandemic.
What they found: Roughly 200 adults who responded to the survey in May said they intentionally inhaled disinfectants, washed food with bleach, or applied household cleaning products to bare skin to combat the virus — all of which are dangerous.
Fewer respondents reported drinking or gargling household cleaners and soapy water to fight COVID-19, or inhaling bleach and other cleaners.
In particular, this paragraph from the release caught my eye.
Respondents reported engaging in a range of practices during the previous month with the intent of preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission (Figure 2). Sixty percent of respondents reported more frequent home leaning or disinfection compared withthat in preceding months. Thirty-nine percent reported intentionally engaging in at least one high-risk practice not recommended by CDC for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 transmission (2), including application of bleach to food items (e.g., fruits and vegetables) (19%); use of household cleaning and disinfectant products on hands or skin (18%); misting the body with a cleaning or disinfectant spray (10%); inhalation of vapors from household cleaners or disinfectants (6%); and drinking or gargling diluted bleach solutions, soapy water, and other cleaning and disinfectant solutions (4% each).