CDC: More Americans Drinking Cleaning Products Than Ever Before

When Axios put this news story out I didn't think too much about it, figuring a small number of MAGA types were following Trump's lead by ingesting cleaning products to ward off COVID-19. Only the really stupid and gullible would follow Trump, right? Turns out 39% of respondents admitted they were doing things the Centers for Disease Control considers risky or even dangerous behavior. That number shocked me.

Source: Axios

The CDC released data on Friday from a survey commissioned to understand why more people have been calling poison control centers during the coronavirus pandemic. What they found: Roughly 200 adults who responded to the survey in May said they intentionally inhaled disinfectants, washed food with bleach, or applied household cleaning products to bare skin to combat the virus — all of which are dangerous. Fewer respondents reported drinking or gargling household cleaners and soapy water to fight COVID-19, or inhaling bleach and other cleaners.

In particular, this paragraph from the release caught my eye.