GOP Senator Blocks Resolution Calling For CDC Guidelines To Be Released

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) blocked the release of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for reopening the economy.
By Ed Scarce

The senator from Indiana said the CDC's guidelines were "overly prescriptive", meaning I suppose, that they would have saved more American lives and that would be bad for business. And interestingly, though American taxpayers fund the CDC to the tune of about $7 billion a year, a good chunk of which is mandated to protect Americans from infectious diseases, those same American taxpayers are not entitled to see the CDC guidelines for reopening the economy if they go against the wishes of the Trump administration.

The banality of evil strikes again.

Source: CNN

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution by unanimous consent that called for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately release its guidance on reopening the economy.

The Democrat from New York argued that President Donald Trump's administration "simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus" and "Americans need and must have the candid guidance of our best scientists, unfiltered, unedited and uncensored by President Trump," in order to reopen the country as safely as possible amid the pandemic.

"The President is not a scientist ... it has become painfully clear over the last two months how unfamiliar he is with the disciplines of science and medicine," Schumer said. "Anyone who would say drink bleach, use bleach to protect yourself is not much of a medical expert."

Any individual senator can block a measure seeking to advance by unanimous consent, and Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, objected to the resolution Wednesday. He argued Schumer is just trying to add "bureaucratic hurdles" to "shutter the economy" using the CDC's "over prescriptive guidelines."

