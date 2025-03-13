America's Insane Paw-Paw Is Tariffing Again

Donald Krasnov Trump reacted to the European Union (EU) retaliating against his stupid trade war which targets Republican states by announcing a massive tariff of "200%," and at this point, it's not clear why he doesn't impose an eleventy bazillion percent tariff on EU goods. He might as well.

Donald took to his social media platform, Truth Social, which he launched to demean his successor, Joe Biden, to make his ridiculous new tariff on the EU, including champagne that is not made in the United States anyway, so that's weird because he wrote that this would "be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S."

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky," It wrote. "If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES."

"This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," he added.

The European Union on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%, so Donald is retaliating against that. Make this make sense, please.

So, Donald is even targeting wine and champagne from Europe. What a moronic timeline we're all living in. We can't even drink wine. Well, there's always Trump Wine, but I'd rather slide down a fifty foot razor into a pile of salt, thankyouverymuch.