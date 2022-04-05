Two Key Execs Just Quit Trump's Flailing 'Truth Social'

Truth Social, Trump's flailing social media website (and cheap knock off of Twitter) is in even worse trouble than previously reported. Dana Milbank, a columnist from the Washington Post, posted this blistering article about his experience on Truth Social. After describing what he saw (lots of conspiracy theories, Hunter Biden, biolabs in Ukraine, George Soros, pro-Russia propaganda and COVID craziness) he ended wit this:

"I found a small clump of angry people shouting into a void. And that’s the sad truth."

Then news broke on Monday that two of the top tech executives at Truth Social just jumped ship, always a great sign when in the early stages of "getting rid of the bugs" of your social media platform. Reuters is reporting that Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the company’s chiefs of technology and product development, were "central players in its bid to build a social-media empire." A year later they both quit. This follows a terrible 6 week period which saw a huge drop in sign ups, massive waiting list back ups, no interface for Android phones and a major bot issue.

In addition to these departures, there still remain major questions about who exactly is funding this operation. It is also unclear how involved Trump is in the day-to-day operations of his namesake operation, having only written one "truth" on February 14th that read: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

I guess soon is not here, because Trump, who used to tweet like a madman at all hours of the day and night, has decided to not jump in with "truths" just yet.

Adams and Boozer, who just left, were very invested in the "anti-cancel culture" movement and were excited to join a company that was invested in an “open platform, where as long as you don’t say anything that is criminal” and “you can be entitled to your own opinion.” Ironically, neither Adams of Boozer mentioned their affiliation with Truth Social on their LinkedIn profiles, which is super odd since you would think working for the former President would be something to brag about, right?

How long until Trump declares Nunes just a coffee boy and fires him, calls the platform "disgraceful" and runs it into the ground? Not before he rakes in those monthly fees and gets even more emails and phone numbers for his fundraising. After all, that was probably the goal the entire time.

There is no grift too small for Trump.