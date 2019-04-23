Oops! Trump's Federal Reserve Nominations Are Failing

Claim Chowder is Served: Nein!-Nein!-Nein!, Continued!

Black Walnut’s (his nickname, not mine!) march to the Fed based on a career of determining the optimum price of a 3-topping pizza, seems to have run into a few bumps in the home delivery:

My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Axios fills in some blanks:

“Cain’s potential nomination to the Fed already faced pushback from Republican senators due to sexual assault allegations, which he has previously denied. He told the Wall Street Journal last week, “I don’t quit because of negative criticism. … I don’t quit because of negative attacks. And I don’t quit because several senators have expressed reservations about my qualifications.”

“I quit because, uh, REASONS!,” Cain didn’t say. “You want extra cheese on that?”

UPDATE 1: As long as we’re talking ’bout Fed nominees… CNN –

“One of President Donald Trump’s picks to serve on the Federal Reserve Board has written that women should be banned from refereeing, announcing or beer vending at men’s college basketball games, asking if there was any area in life ‘where men can take vacation from women.’ “Stephen Moore, an economic commentator and former Trump campaign adviser, made those and similar comments in several columns reviewed by CNN’s KFile that were published on the website of the conservative National Review magazine in 2001, twice in 2002 and 2003. … Moore told CNN’s KFile in an email, ‘This was a spoof. I have a sense of humor.’”

Stephen Moore, on college, in 2000: "The women seemed to survive just fine. If they were so oppressed and offended by drunken, lustful frat boys, why is it that on Friday nights they showed up in droves in tight skirts to the keg parties?” https://t.co/TpSXq1jpBb — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) April 23, 2019

Uh-huh.

