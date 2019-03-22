Accused Sexual Harasser Herman Cain My Be Trump's Pick For Federal Reserve Board

Trump is leaning towards selecting Trump sycophant Stephen Moore and Mr. 999 to fill two vacancies on the Federal Reserve's board according to Jennifer Jacobs at Bloomberg News.

The White House has yet to confirm these reports.

Being accused of at least four sexual harassment charges seems to be an intriguing aspect of Cain's resume for Donald. Herman was once leading in the Republican presidential primaries in 2012, but he was derailed over the accusations.

Birds of a feather and all that, but the confirmation process would be a grueling event so we shall see.

Cain also helped start a pro-Trump PAC, America Fighting Back PAC, " which features a photo of the president on its website and says: “We must protect Donald Trump and his agenda from impeachment.”

Bending to knee to the baby narcissist is always a good move to find a high-level job in his government.