Trump Economic Adviser Refuses To 'Litigate' Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Herman Cain

Trump Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow was asked about his boss' completely reckless recommendation of Herman Cain to sit on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, and the allegations of sexual harassment against him during his 2012 presidential campaign by CNN's Jake Tapper, and surprise, surprise, Kudlow refused to answer whether he found the allegations "disturbing" or not.

If he wasn't "disturbed" enough to turn down a job working for Trump in the first place, I'm not sure why anyone thinks the allegations against Cain are going to bother him.

TAPPER: The question is, are these the best two people that he could pick. You know you that you're going to face questions about this. Herman Cain dropped out of the 2012 presidential race because of numerous sexual harassment allegations, multiple women. He denies them all. […]

There are at least four women that have allegations like this. Again, Cain denies they're true, but doesn't this trouble you?

KUDLOW: Look, we are going through a vetting process in the White House. I'm sure the Senate banking committee will do likewise. There's big disputes here. Mr. Cain disagrees with this point of view. I'm not going to litigate that here.

TAPPER: It's four women. It's not just one.

KUDLOW: Well, Lord knows, in this town, you know, I come here to work in the White House once every 35 years. It's very toxic here. More than I've ever seen. I don't want to...

TAPPER: Larry, nobody has made allegations like this about you or me, I mean, like...

KUDLOW: That is true. You and I, we are on the road to heaven. There's no question about that.

TAPPER: You know what I'm saying.

KUDLOW: I think this stuff, look, we've seen -- whether it's Supreme Court justices or many other things, we've seen a lot of charges here. They don't necessarily pan out. Again, let me make this generic point on behalf of the president and Mr. Cain and Mr. Moore, a 3.8 percent unemployment rate, this is fabulous, an economy that's growing at better than 3 percent, could do better even with tax cuts and deregulation.

We worry that the Central Bank is not taking account of a weak world economy, some financial tightening in the marketplace, and here is the key point, there is no inflation. So look, I'm not here to buck Fed independence. I started my career at the New York Fed many years ago. I get along well with the Fed officials.

I'm just saying we have two open seats on the board. The president has every right in the world to nominate people who share his economic philosophy. That is more people working is a good thing, not a bad thing.

TAPPER: Okay, you didn't answer the question necessarily about those allegations troubling you or not.