Stephen Moore Withdraws A Few Hours After Saying He Was "All In" On Fed Nomination

Donald Trump has tried to put two political hacks on the Federal Reserve, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain. Both have now gone down in flames.

What's especially comedic about Stephen Moore (a ridiculous figure that cable news keeps promoting as some kind of economic expert, when real economists universally sneer at) is that just this morning he was on cable news, confidently predicting he'd win great support in the U.S. Senate when his nomination came to a vote. And that Trump was his "biggest ally". So, of course, the White House asked him to withdraw, literally within minutes of his tv appearance.

What a friggin' joke.

Source: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s selection for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Stephen Moore, is pulling out of consideration for the job hours after he said he was “all in” for the central bank. Trump said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Moore decided to withdraw, a decision that came amid growing objections to his potential nomination among Senate Republicans. “I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country,” Trump said in a tweet. Hours earlier, Moore said in an interview with Bloomberg News that he spoke to someone at the White House on Wednesday and had no indication he would not be nominated. “My biggest ally is the president,” he said. “He’s full speed ahead.”

Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

The reviews were less than kind.

Stephen Moore told me 30 minutes ago that his nomination was "full speed ahead" and he had no plans to withdraw. D'oh! — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) May 2, 2019

Congrats to Stephen Moore for getting in one last bad prediction before his nomination went down pic.twitter.com/jx1Xw4UGdd — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) May 2, 2019