Rachel Maddow: Trump's Honeymoon Polls Are Shockingly Bad

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow looked at the recent polling data from Gallup and other pollsters and found Donald Trump's low showing this early in his honeymoon is shocking.

MADDOW: It's been a month officially as of today for this new presidential term and what the data says sort of broadly, bottom line, is that the country kind of hates this guy.

I shouldn't say hate, it's not the right word, it's not a nice word.

Maybe it's can't stand him or maybe I shouldn't characterize it at all.

We'll just, I'll show you the numbers.

I will say we probably should have seen this coming.

I didn't necessarily believe that it was coming this far this fast but you know right out of the gate, Gallup did polling just after the inauguration.

They did their first poll on public opinion of Trump in this second term starting immediately after the inauguration.

Literally they had their first poll in the field the first full day Trump was in office, the day after he was sworn in.

That is the definition of the honeymoon period, right?

That's when you are at your high-water mark in terms of what people are expecting from you and hoping for from you.

But in that first Gallup poll of this presidential term, sort of shockingly, Trump was already underwater.

In his first week in office, more Americans disapproved of him than approved of him.

I mean only about one point but still that's that's unheard of.