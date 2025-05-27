Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1934, my friend, the late, great Harlan Ellison was born. He won just about every award there was for fiction, science fiction, mystery, screenwriting and so forth. If you've never read him, you're the poorer for it. There are dozens of clips I could use from the hundreds of interviews Ellison did, but today, I've chosen a pivotal scene from Erik Nelson's definitive Ellison documentary, "Dreams With Sharp Teeth".

