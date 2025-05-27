Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't mind you thinking I'm stupid, but don't talk to me like I'm stupid." -- Harlan Ellison
By driftglassMay 27, 2025

On this day in 1934, my friend, the late, great Harlan Ellison was born. He won just about every award there was for fiction, science fiction, mystery, screenwriting and so forth. If you've never read him, you're the poorer for it. There are dozens of clips I could use from the hundreds of interviews Ellison did, but today, I've chosen a pivotal scene from Erik Nelson's definitive Ellison documentary, "Dreams With Sharp Teeth".

Progress Pond: What Trotsky Can Teach Us About Trump.

Red State Blues: Week of Trump’s Big Whopping Bill.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Corruption Is Fine As Long As It’s Blatant.

Attention space nerds! NASA Is Removing Space Station Sighting Website Info. What the hell, NASA?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

