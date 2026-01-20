Rachel Maddow: Trump Is Despised As A Leader

MS Now host Rachel Maddow offered blistering commentary on Donald Trump's failing, flailing presidency.

He is just despised as a political leader in this country in almost unprecedented terms.

I mean, his approval ratings have fallen through the floor and then down into the basement and then through the basement floor into the bedrock.

And that is evident not just in the polling, as Trump's approval ratings fall through the floor, particularly with independents, but also just in absolute terms.

MADDOW: The people, by and large, stand in opposition to Trump.

Trump is despised around the world, too. His insane attacks against our NATO allies are unconscionable. Scolding Norway for not giving him a Nobel peace prize and threatening to attack Greenland over it is straitjacket time.

MADDOW: And at the same time, the people have been willing to show that, not just in the polls, but also in the streets, in large, diverse, sustained, widespread, ongoing, relentless, effective, nonviolent protest against him, at levels beyond what anybody expected and with infinite capacity for future growth.

As long as those protests stay nonviolent, they have infinite capacity for future growth, and they are poised for explosive growth.

Trump and his administration are absolutely undone by the protests.

They cannot handle them at all.

The closest he can come to handling them is to pretend that they are not happening.

These protests are popular.

They are effective.

They are seen as being on the right side of history.

They are seen as being on the right side of the American credo.

They are attracting new kinds of people to do new kinds of protests all the time.

And that means, at a popular level, the opposition to Trump is big, organic, growing, and sustainable.

And in political science terms, when it comes to standing up against a despot anywhere in the world, that popular opposition is the closest thing we have to magic.