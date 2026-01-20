Trump Can't Gaslight His Way Out Of This

That's not even a good try, you psycho.
By Conover KennardJanuary 20, 2026

Of all the people who need to shut the fuck up in this world, Trump needs to shut up the most, especially when it comes to Renee Good, the mother of three who an ICE officer, Jonathan Ross, killed. While the Trump administration is covering up Good's murder, and Deputy AG Todd Blanche said there will be no investigation into Ross's actions, the president is lying through his dentures.

Trump can't stop taking a crap on Good, and her wife, Becca, who was likely one of the witnesses shouting "shame" after she saw her wife murdered.

"But when she was shot, there was another woman that was screaming, shame, shame, shame, shame, right?" Trump said of the widow. "So loud. Like a professional opera singer, she was so loud and so professional."

"She wasn't a woman that was hurt like, 'Oh, my heart's injured." She was a professional. Shame, shame. She's screaming, shame, shame. I said, that's not a normal person. That's a professional."

"These are professional agitators and professional people that want to see our country do badly," he added in his little whiny voice.

So, we're expected to believe that opera singers in Minnesota are being bankrolled to join the protests. Maybe, and I know this is a difficult concept for that addle-brained, insensitive, unfeeling, raging narcissist, that when someone's brains are blown out for no reason other than exercising their First Amendment rights, and the world sees it unfold in several clips, it is shameful. It is un-American. It is appalling. And his attempt at gaslighting won't work this time, because we saw what happened.

But Mrs. Good's father was a Trump supporter, he said, so "It's terrible. It's so sad. It just happens."

It’s just perfect that this is what it took for him to show the slightest bit of empathy.

Trump on Renee Good: "When she was shot, there was another woman that was screaming 'Shame. Shame Shame Shame.' So loud. Like a professional opera singer. She was so loud. And so professional. She wasn't a woman that was hurt like, 'Oh my heart is injured.' She was a professional."

