Why Was Tulsi In Fulton Co. Raid? Sucking Up To Trump, Natch!

When Tulsi Gabbard showed up last month for the FBI’s seizure of election ballots cast in Fulton County, Ga., members of Congress wanted to know why she was there.

The bureau’s investigation into ballots cast during the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was “a national security issue,” she wrote in a letter to members of Congress. As the U.S. government’s top intelligence official, Gabbard asserted she had “robust authority” to oversee matters involving “foreign intelligence and counterintelligence threats.”

She implied that she and the FBI had evidence that a foreign power had somehow tinkered with the 2020 election count, flipping votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, just as Thumbelina always insisted.

But yesterday, a federal judge ordered the FBI to unseal the two affidavits that laid out why agents were looking at the Fulton County ballots. And guess what? Contrary to Gabbard’s statement, there was not a word about any foreign meddling with the 2020 ballots. Nor was there any mention of “malign” influence by China, Venezuela, Iran, Russia— or any other foreign power that might have explained why the country’s top intelligence official would involve herself in a domestic law enforcement operation.

No, this was a performative suck-up of the highest order. Tulsi's just desperate to keep her job.

Instead, the affidavits included the usual fantasies of former Trump campaign lawyer Kurt Olsen -- contentions that have been debunked, again and again.

“It’s recycled rumors, lies, untruths and unproven conspiracy theories,” Rob Pitts, the chair of the Fulton County Board of Elections, said late last night. “These accusations have already been debunked. But here we go again on the merry-go-around.”

EXCLUSIVE: Since the FBI seized 2020 election materials from GA, questions have abounded as to what evidence justified the raid. @ProPublica has obtained audio of conservative activists discussing providing files and exhibits to the Department of Justice… www.propublica.org/article/kevi... — Doug Bock Clark (@dougbockclark.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T19:24:36.422Z

STFU Tulsi Gabbard. The CIA is not legally allowed to operate within the United States. We know you were in Fulton Co. GA to help trump and Putin steal the midterm elections. Your visit has nothing to do with election integrity but the opposite.

spectrumlocalnews.com/ga/georgia/n... — AnnieOakleyinGA (@annie1x.bsky.social) 2026-02-04T23:15:06.123Z