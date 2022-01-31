After Trump Threat, Fulton Co. DA Asks FBI For Security Aid

Her investigation was singled out for retribution by Trump at yesterday's Texas rally.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 31, 2022

Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who has seated a special grand jury over Trump's attempts to rig Georgia's vote totals, is requesting backup from the FBI after he singled out prosecutors at yesterday's rally for investigating his actions. Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

In a Sunday letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau’s Atlanta field office, Willis requested that the FBI conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center and provide other protective resources such as federal agents and intelligence as her office ramps up its probe of Trump’s actions as Georgia’s 2020 election results were being finalized.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” she told Hacker.

The letter came a day after Trump, during a rally in Conroe, Texas, referenced the probe Willis’ office is carrying out, as well as those overseen by investigators in New York and on Capitol Hill, which he called “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue