After Trump Threat, Fulton Co. DA Asks FBI For Security Aid

Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who has seated a special grand jury over Trump's attempts to rig Georgia's vote totals, is requesting backup from the FBI after he singled out prosecutors at yesterday's rally for investigating his actions. Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

In a Sunday letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau’s Atlanta field office, Willis requested that the FBI conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center and provide other protective resources such as federal agents and intelligence as her office ramps up its probe of Trump’s actions as Georgia’s 2020 election results were being finalized.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” she told Hacker.

The letter came a day after Trump, during a rally in Conroe, Texas, referenced the probe Willis’ office is carrying out, as well as those overseen by investigators in New York and on Capitol Hill, which he called “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level.”