Why Didn't Trump Fire Joe Kent If He Was A 'Known Leaker?'

Fox News' Aishah Hasnie is reporting the White House told DNI Tulsi Gabbard that Joe Kent was a "known leaker," was cut out of intelligence briefings and was told he should be fired, but Gabbard never did so.

Trump just threw Tulsi under the bus.

As each minute ticks by, more disinformation is released about Kent, but Hasnie's report is full of holes. First of all, we all know who the unnamed "senior administration official" is here. John Barron rides again.

The report itself is full of holes not because she was inaccurate, but because the administration is spinning out of control.

A senior administration official tells FOX, Joe Kent was:



-a known leaker and he was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago.



-the WH told DNI Tulsi Gabbard he should be fired for suspected leaks but she never did.



-he has not been part of any Iran planning… — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 17, 2026

Here's the question.

If Trump knew Kent was a "leaker," which in Trump's mind is tantamount to a treasonous act, why didn't Trump fire him long ago?

Kent was nominated by Trump for this incredibly crucial position to the safety of this country in February 2025, and the Senate confirmed him in July 2025.

As an executive branch official, Kent serves at the pleasure of the president, meaning Trump could have removed him at will.

So why did Trump not fire a leaker?

Lies, upon lies upon lies.