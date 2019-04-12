Why Are Pundits So Shocked About Bill Barr Sucking Up To Trump?

On Morning Joe, they talked about op-ed pieces written about Barr's claims of "spying" on the Trump campaign. "Benjamin Wittes has a new piece and writes in part,

...the use of terminology like spying and spying on a political campaign is bound to play into ongoing conspiracy theories promoted by the president himself about the origins of the Russia investigation. When the attorney general has questions about the conduct of his department, the proper thing to do is not to dangle those questions in a congressional hearing in a fashion bound to stir up conspiracy theories.

"In the Daily Beast, Rick Wilson calls Bill Barr 'the most dangerous man in America.' And he writes in part:

... Barr won the job by writing a memo before he knew a single fact contained in the Mueller report. Its tacit and overt promises were irresistible to Trump. As attorney general, Barr would protect this president from charges of obstruction. Barr knew then and knows now that he has an audience of one, Donald Trump. Like Barr's job application memo, every word of his testimony this week screamed out obedience to the president.

And former senior adviser for the Oversight committee, Kurt Bardella, writes in a new piece for NBC News,

it is painfully clear that the attorney general cannot and should not be the arbiter of what Congress and ultimately the American people can see when it comes to the Mueller report. There is no reason why Democrats or the American people should have to settle for anything less than the full and complete report, not some sanitized version manufactured by a presidential public defender."

I guess I don't understand why these current or former Republican are so shocked. Did they sleep through the past 40 years? Well, fan my brow! When it comes to power, Republicans justify using whatever means necessary.