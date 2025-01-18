Greg Gutfeld Defends Sexual Assault While Fawning Over Trump's 'Hot' Cabinet Picks

Fox's Greg Gutfeld proves himself to be one of the more disgusting Trump sycophants once again. While complaining about Sen. Mazie Hirono's line of questioning during several of Trump's cabinet nominees' hearings, Gutfeld basically justified sexual assault while attacking Democrats' looks and fawning all over Trump's "hot" cabinet picks:

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld predicted President-elect Donald Trump’s second-term cabinet would excel because all of the nominees are in “great shape” physically. On Friday’s edition of The Five, Gutfeld praised Trump’s selections for key positions over their physical fitness while slamming President Joe Biden’s cabinet as having been made up of “fat, out of shape losers.” The show’s panelists discussed questions Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) asked each of Trump’s nominees. The senator opened up her questioning of people such as Doug Bergum by asking if he had ever made “unwanted requests for sexual favors” or otherwise committed sexual assault or harassment.

Here's more on Gutfeld's disgusting remarks from Media Matters:

KATIE PAVLICH (CO-HOST): Noem caps off a weeklong confirmation-palooza that has seen some truly bizarre antics by the Democrats, like Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono. She's been making and asking Trump cabinet nominees all week this question. ... So, Greg as a person who is a legal adult, do you want to answer that question? GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): You know the thing is, I think she's doing research. That's what I think, you know. "Unwanted requests for sexual favors." That's like guys on a first date or a second date. It's not about assault. It's like, you know, trying to get to first base. She's doing research because she's never experienced an unwanted request for sexual favor in her life. Mayorkas to Kristi. You're going from a garden gnome to Kristi Noem. I mean, she's so hot that shooting a dog isn't a deal breaker. And I'm telling you this, you look at this crop of nominees and the party, there's something there, man. They're all in great shape. You've got to look at people who preserve and maintain what's important in their lives. If they're going to do that with their physical self, they're going to do that in other areas. This is why like a lot of liberals are just bad, out of shape losers, because they don't believe in structure, discipline.

No surprise given the fact that the Sexual-Assaulter-in-Chief was never a deal breaker for them either, but someone ought to remind him that most of those Democratic senators and Mayorkas are in a lot better shape than Trump.

It's also more proof that none of these idiots care one iota about the impact on people's lives from these incompetent idiots Trump wants running our government. It's all one big stupid reality show to them.