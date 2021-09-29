Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

GOP Donor Accuses Lewandowski Of Sexual Assault: He 'Stalked Me'

Just as we were digesting news of Corey Lewandowski's extramarital affair with Gov. Kristi Noem, Politico reports he drunkenly assaulted a Trump donor in Utah – in front of Noem. Are GOP knives out for him or has he just gotten even more disgusting?
By NewsHound Ellen
GOP Donor Accuses Lewandowski Of Sexual Assault: He 'Stalked Me'
Image from: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Earlier today, C&L’s Frances Langum wrote about a right-wing blog report that Lewandowski and Noem are bumping uglies. “There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’” that blog reported.

That immediately begged the question as to who leaked the story and why. The Ron DeSantis campaign sprang to mind as did Matt Gaetz or some other Florida Congressmember(s) who want to sabotage Noem’s vice presidential chances, Fran suggested.

Maybe someone wants to be rid of Lewandowski, too. Even if one extramarital affair is not enough for his libido, it’s quite another thing to drunkenly fondle, berate, harass and throw a drink at a married donor during a charity event. Oh, and according to Politico, which broke the news of Lewandowski’s latest lasciviousness, Noem attended the same dinner.

Trashelle Odom, wife of construction executive John Odom, told Politico that on Sunday evening, Lewandowski “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

Politico also reported that an Odom family attorney said that Lewandowski “allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed Odom his hotel room key.” He also allegedly repeatedly tried to hold her hand during dinner, touched her leg and, after she moved her leg, grabbed the napkin off her lap in order to touch her leg again.

Odom left the room but was soon followed by Lewandowski, who remarked that she had a “nice ass,” according to the statement from her attorney and another attendee who heard the comment. Lewandowski also “threw his drink at Mrs. Odom, and it landed all over her shoe and the bottom of her dress,” and “called her stupid,” her attorney stated.

Mrs. Odom said she feared for her safety.

This is not the first, or even the second time that Lewandowski has been accused of predatory behavior. Remember when he was charged with battery, in 2016, after manhandling reporter Michelle Fields? C&L reported then, “He has also been videotaped grabbing the shirt collar of a protester. Reports have surfaced about late night, drunk calls to reporters from the press pool.”

Those charges were dropped, Politico notes, “but Lewandowski claimed the incident never happened before video emerged confirming that it did.” Singer Joy Villa filed a sexual assault claim against Lewandowski, claiming he smacked her twice on the butt during a party.

So what’s Kristi Noem thinking about all this? Or is this the kind of behavior that turns her on?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team