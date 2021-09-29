GOP Donor Accuses Lewandowski Of Sexual Assault: He 'Stalked Me'

Earlier today, C&L’s Frances Langum wrote about a right-wing blog report that Lewandowski and Noem are bumping uglies. “There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’” that blog reported.

That immediately begged the question as to who leaked the story and why. The Ron DeSantis campaign sprang to mind as did Matt Gaetz or some other Florida Congressmember(s) who want to sabotage Noem’s vice presidential chances, Fran suggested.

Maybe someone wants to be rid of Lewandowski, too. Even if one extramarital affair is not enough for his libido, it’s quite another thing to drunkenly fondle, berate, harass and throw a drink at a married donor during a charity event. Oh, and according to Politico, which broke the news of Lewandowski’s latest lasciviousness, Noem attended the same dinner.

Trashelle Odom, wife of construction executive John Odom, told Politico that on Sunday evening, Lewandowski “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

Politico also reported that an Odom family attorney said that Lewandowski “allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed Odom his hotel room key.” He also allegedly repeatedly tried to hold her hand during dinner, touched her leg and, after she moved her leg, grabbed the napkin off her lap in order to touch her leg again.

Odom left the room but was soon followed by Lewandowski, who remarked that she had a “nice ass,” according to the statement from her attorney and another attendee who heard the comment. Lewandowski also “threw his drink at Mrs. Odom, and it landed all over her shoe and the bottom of her dress,” and “called her stupid,” her attorney stated.

Mrs. Odom said she feared for her safety.

This is not the first, or even the second time that Lewandowski has been accused of predatory behavior. Remember when he was charged with battery, in 2016, after manhandling reporter Michelle Fields? C&L reported then, “He has also been videotaped grabbing the shirt collar of a protester. Reports have surfaced about late night, drunk calls to reporters from the press pool.”

Those charges were dropped, Politico notes, “but Lewandowski claimed the incident never happened before video emerged confirming that it did.” Singer Joy Villa filed a sexual assault claim against Lewandowski, claiming he smacked her twice on the butt during a party.

So what’s Kristi Noem thinking about all this? Or is this the kind of behavior that turns her on?